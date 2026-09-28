NASCO to Introduce Arc Flash-Rated Raingear for Women

Stop by the booth at the International Lineman's Expo to try on all sizes and styles of the new raingear.
Sept. 28, 2026
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NASCO Industries will introduce its line of arc flash-rated rain gear for women in Booth #510 at the International Lineman's Rodeo. 

The company is offering its ArcJoule, Sentinel, and ArcLite Air in sizes specifically designed for women lineworkers. The company will have all available sizes and styles of its FR Women's line available to try on.

Learn more and pick up a beanie at the NASCO booth at the Lineman's Expo. 

For more information, visit the website

 

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