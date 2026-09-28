Enter to Win a Duffel Bag and Test Out the LineDefender Recloser at the Hubbell Booth

Visit Hubbell at Booth 401 at the International Lineman's Expo to enter for a chance to win a YETI waterproof duffel bag.

Attendees can also learn about the LineDefender Single-Phase Recloser. This advanced lateral-protection device helps significantly reduce sustained power outages, while improving lineworker safety and operational efficiency.

The product works with Hubbell's GridHUBB software platform, which enables utilities to configure, manage and control Hubbell intelligent grid devices through an intuitive user interface. Learn more here.

Lineworkers can also stop by the Hubbell booth to get a demonstration of the Ripley tools, including the MV underground kit, US01-7100 hotstick-operable adjustable cable stripper and RMS series cable stripper.

Visit the website for more information.