Visit Andax at the Lineman's Expo to Check out the Transformer Containment Bag System

Every day, utility crews face risks from leaking transformers – slips, trips, falls and costly cleanup. Andax Industries designs and manufactures products that help crews stay safe and get home at the end of the day.

For example, the company, which is exhibiting in Booth #123 at the International Lineman's Expo, will be displaying its Transformer Containment Bag System (TCBS). The product received the Plant Engineering 2026 Product of the Year Bronze Award. This award recognized the system for improving utility crew safety, simplifying transformer handling and supporting regulatory compliance.

Developed through direct collaboration with electric utilities, the Transformer Containment Bag System provides crews and safety managers with a complete approach to safely lifting, moving, transporting, and storing transformers. The system combines the Transformer Containment Bag with training meeting content, enhanced color-coded labeling for product size identification and a risk mitigation checklist to help utilities integrate safer transformer handling practices throughout their operations.

The key system components include:

The Transformer Containment Bag contains leaks during transformer handling, transportation and storage. It helps prevent slips, trips and falls while maintaining OSHA and DOT compliance.

The On-Demand Safety Training Meeting Content guides crews through how to use the product and supports safety managers by providing ready-to-use instructional meeting content.

Color-Coded Size Labeling is a unique color-coding system that enables quick identification of TCB bag sizes, so crews can easily select the correct bag size for transformer changeouts. Corresponding posters are available to download – or we can provide printed, weather-resistant copies upon request.

In-Field Transformer Risk Mitigation Checklist – Through collaboration with the customers the company serves, it developed a checklist crews can use to assess non-leaking transformers in the field to gauge the risk they will leak.

Together, these components help lower cleanup and disposal costs, mitigate risks of slips, trips and falls, ensure compliance, and most importantly, help crews return home safely at the end of the day.

For more information about the Andax Transformer Containment Bag System, contact Andax directly at 800-999-1358 (US)/785-437-0604 or [email protected]. The company will work with you and your preferred authorized distributor to learn more about integrating the system into your processes.