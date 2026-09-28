Lakeland Fire + Safety to Launch New FR Garments at Lineman's Expo

Lakeland Fire + Safety, exhibiting in Booth 317 at the International Lineman's Expo, will showcase four new lines, including 19 products.

For example, the company will be showcasing High Performance FR garments as well as legacy High Performance FR products. The lineup ranges from one of the lightest-weight CAT 2 FR knits on the market to a heavy-weight CAT 4 Double Layer Hoodie.

The High Performance FR (HPFR) lines consist of the following:

Hyper-lite Knits : At 5.7 oz., the Hyper-lite shirts are among the lightest-weight CAT 2 knits on the market. They are constructed with a comfortable athletic fit, are inherently FR, are permanently moisture-wicking, and offer fast drying times.

: At 5.7 oz., the Hyper-lite shirts are among the lightest-weight CAT 2 knits on the market. They are constructed with a comfortable athletic fit, are inherently FR, are permanently moisture-wicking, and offer fast drying times. Westex DH Air : Weighing 5.5 to 5.7 oz., the Westex DH Air shirts are lightweight and comfortable, offer a professional look, and still provide the protection lineworkers need on the jobsite. These garments have permanent moisture-wicking technology, inherently FR fabric and fast drying times.

: Weighing 5.5 to 5.7 oz., the Westex DH Air shirts are lightweight and comfortable, offer a professional look, and still provide the protection lineworkers need on the jobsite. These garments have permanent moisture-wicking technology, inherently FR fabric and fast drying times. Color Block Knits : The Color Block Knits offer CAT 2 protection at 6.9 oz. The hi-vis portion of the garment keeps workers visible, while strategically placed black fabric hides dirt and grime in high-contact areas.

: The Color Block Knits offer CAT 2 protection at 6.9 oz. The hi-vis portion of the garment keeps workers visible, while strategically placed black fabric hides dirt and grime in high-contact areas. Double Layer Hoodie: The Double Layer Hoodie provides rugged protection from harsh environments. With a 10 oz. inner layer for moisture-wicking and warmth, and a 13 oz. outer layer for weather resistance and moisture-wicking, this hoodie keeps lineworkers warm and comfortable with CAT 4 protection.

Also, swing by the booth on the first day to pick up a T-shirt at the booth. The company will also be giving away branded cups, koozies, bendy sticks and stickers.

Visit the website for more information.