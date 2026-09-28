Discover New Products in the Line Work Bucket Products Booth

Line Work Bucket Products will be debuting two new products this year at the International Lineman's Expo in Booth #31.

The Flat Rack Tool Tray provides a secure flat work surface, reduces drops and lost tools and features a raised center for easy part retrieval while wearing Class 3 gloves.

The Big Rack Double D is built for maximum organization and efficiency. Keeping all hand tools in one place streamlines a lineworker's bucket —reducing clutter, eliminating wasted space and boosting productivity in a single solution.

Lineworkers can not only learn about these two new products but also spin the carnival wheel for a free prize. By having their badge scanned, they can participate in the Spin the Wheel booth attraction and have the chance to win prizes like beanies, T-shirts, calendars and PETG Electrical Lineman Trailer Hitch Covers.