Learn About Logistics and Enter a Kentucky Bourbon Giveway

Visit the EDS booth at the International Lineman's Expo for the chance to enter a bottle of Maker's Mark.
Sept. 28, 2026
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Engage in logistics conversations with team leaders in the utility and environmental sectors by visiting Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) in Booth #84 on the show floor at the 2026 International Lineman's Expo.

For turnkey logistics, EDS offers large-scale workforce housing construction, temporary facility deployment, comprehensive site maintenance and full-service debris removal. Its team responds to natural disasters, public health emergencies and humanitarian crises while also supporting shelter services and management with fully integrated solutions.

"We provide the right resources, where and when they’re needed most," said Emily Eppard of EDS. 

By visiting the booth, Lineman's Expo attendees can enter to win a bottle of Maker's Mark in the EDS Kentucky Bourbon Giveway. Your business card is your ticket for the drawing. 

Learn more by visiting the website

 

 

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