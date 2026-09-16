DLC and DOE Celebrate Deployment of Advanced Technologies That Increase Grid Capacity and Resiliency

Duquesne Light Company (DLC) hosted the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) at its Woods Run campus on the North Side to showcase the utility’s ongoing commitment to deploying new technologies that can increase capacity and resiliency on the regional electric grid.

At a press conference, both organizations celebrated the progress that has been made and reiterated the need for more transformative projects that will ensure affordable, resilient and reliable power for generations to come.

In 2023, DLC received a $19.7 million grant from the DOE to invest in grid modernization projects over the next five years in Allegheny and Beaver counties. Paired with a matching amount from DLC, the funds are part of the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program, which seeks to enhance grid flexibility and improve the power system’s resilience against increasingly extreme weather and climate change.

“Unleashing American energy dominance requires a grid that can deliver affordable, reliable and secure power,” said Assistant Secretary for the DOE’s Office of Electricity Katie Jereza. “Together with Duquesne Light Company, we’re putting public-private partnerships into action to unlock more capacity from existing infrastructure we have. For western Pennsylvania, that means a stronger foundation to power homes, businesses and economic growth.”

Since receiving the GRIP grant, DLC has further implemented new technologies on the grid, including dynamic line rating sensors on seven of its transmission lines. Developed by LineVision, the sensors provide enhanced visibility across the transmission system and provide real-time capacity insights. DLC expanded its partnership with LineVision in 2025 after previous deployments dating back to 2021 showed a potential 25% increase in transmission line capacity, which can help unlock more clean energy sources; enable the grid to accept new sources of energy generation; and build a cleaner energy future for the Pittsburgh region.

DLC is also partnering with Itron to deploy tens of thousands of smart meters across its service territory beginning this October. These devices, which are installed on customer metering points, use real-time data to identify anomalies, support faster interconnection times and build a foundation for future advanced grid applications.

“DLC greatly values our partnership with the DOE and consistently works to ensure that federal dollars are being spent efficiently and ultimately in the best interests of our customers,” said Director of Advanced Grid Solutions and Strategic Planning Josh Gould. “As our industry rapidly changes, we remain committed to leveraging this opportunity to uncover additional technologies that will allow us to bring even more value and better service to our communities.”