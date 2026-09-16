LUMA to Replace 25 Poles to Modernize Infrastructure in Puerto Rico

LUMA will replace 25 poles more than 30 years old as part of the efforts to modernize and strengthen the electric infrastructure in Ponce, Puerto Rico. The work, which will benefit more than 4,900 customers, will also include removing vegetation near power lines to improve operational safety and reduce the risk of interruptions.

The project represents an approximate investment of $259,000, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), intended to support the reconstruction and modernization of critical infrastructure in Puerto Rico’s electric system. This initiative aims to identify and repair the distribution lines with the worst performance to improve service quality and reduce outages affecting customers in the area.

“With these pole replacement efforts, installation of conductors and other components, we are directly addressing the root cause of outages, strengthening the infrastructure to avoid future failures. Our commitment is clear: improve service reliability and offer our communities the electrical stability they deserve,” said Jesús López, LUMA’s southwest distribution lines director.

The project, divided into phases, will allow for the replacement of decades-old infrastructure and improvement of distribution line components, the replacement of 4,650 ft of primary cables, the replacement of the 25 distribution poles, each 50 ft tall and designed to withstand winds up to 160 mph with other critical components for the system. As part of the work, crews will also remove vegetation near power lines to maintain required safety clearances and reduce the risk of contact with the system.

The improvements will benefit about 705 customers in communities such as Reparto Cerca del Cielo, Quebrada del Agua, Mansiones del Sur, Los Augustos, and Santo Cristo, as well as other sectors near PR-132. To view the communities that may be impacted, visit: www.lumapr.com/mejorasplanificadas/

The Process of Installing a New Pole

Replacing an electric pole is a complex process that can take up to eight hours and includes prior area inspections, identification of electric and telecommunications installations, establishment of safety measures and vegetation trimming when necessary. Then the space is prepared, the existing structure is removed, and the new pole is installed, followed by the careful transfer of lines, equipment, and system components. Finally, connections and final inspections are completed before finishing the work and removing the old pole.

As part of this work, through mid‑November, scheduled tasks will be carried out that may require temporary interruptions of electric service to allow for the safe replacement of poles and vegetation management along the highway. To learn more, visit: www.lumapr.com/mejorasplanificadas/

This work is being carried out in collaboration with the Municipality of Ponce, Puerto Rico Municipal Police, Puerto Rico Police Bureau and the Department of Transportation and Public Works, ensuring the necessary measures are in place to facilitate mobility and guarantee safety during the tasks.