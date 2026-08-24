Win a Starlink Mini at T&D World Live 2026: Stay Connected in Remote Locations

Detect is giving away a Starlink Mini at Booth 512 at T&D World Live 2026. The Starlink is a satellite internet kit for the people whose job happens where cell coverage ends.



Much of the equipment this industry inspects stands in exactly those places: transmission corridors through wetlands and mountain passes, river crossings, and distribution lines serving the last customers on the system. For the drone pilots and field crews who capture inspection data there, connectivity determines whether imagery gets uploaded from the truck or driven back to the office on a hard drive.



The Starlink Mini fits in a backpack, runs off a portable power bank, and puts a crew online anywhere with a clear view of the sky - which is to say, almost anywhere there's a power line.



To enter the drawing, stop by Booth 512. The Detect team will run live demos of the new version of DetectOS all three days, and CEO Matt Sattler will be at the booth after his opening-day general session with Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy. The winner will be drawn before we wrap up on Wednesday.