From Rodeo Athlete to Celebrated Lineworker: Dylan Granger of Entergy Louisiana

For 12 years, Dylan Granger, lineworker at Entergy Louisiana, has helped keep the lights on for customers across his service territory. This year, his dedication to serving customers safely and reliably earned him national recognition during the Edison Electric Institute’s National Lineworker Appreciation Day celebration in Washington, D.C.

Granger, who is based in Zachary, Louisiana, represented Entergy Louisiana alongside lineworkers from utility companies across the country during the annual event, which honors the skilled professionals who work year-round to maintain the electric grid, respond to emergencies and restore power following severe weather.

Granger’s interest in line work began at an early age after watching crews restore power in his hometown following storms. What started as admiration for the profession evolved into a career centered on service, teamwork and a commitment to helping others during some of their most difficult moments.

That same work ethic was shaped long before he ever climbed a pole. Granger grew up rodeoing, following in his father’s footsteps, riding bulls and steer wrestling. He says the discipline, preparation and perseverance required in rodeo mirror the demands of linework, where success depends on focus, trust and the ability to perform under pressure.

“I grew up rodeoing, and now my kids are carrying out the legacy,” Granger said. ” I attended Panola Junior College in Carthage, Texas, where I competed on the rodeo team. Rodeo is a lot like any other sport; it takes hard work, dedication, grit and commitment.”

For Granger, the lessons learned in the arena have carried over into the field. Whether competing in rodeo or restoring power after a storm, he says the mindset is the same: work hard, stay disciplined and give everything you have for the people counting on you.

Throughout his career, Granger has supported restoration efforts across the country, including storm response assignments as far as Massachusetts. One experience that continues to stand out occurred while assisting with restoration efforts in Texas, where his crew spent an entire day rebuilding a remote section of line to restore service to a small number of customers. After power was restored, one customer welcomed the crew with a home-cooked meal in appreciation of their work, a gesture Granger says he will never forget.

Like many lineworkers, Granger attributes much of his success to the trust built among crews working in the field. He believes strong teamwork, mentorship and a shared commitment to one another are essential to performing the job safely and effectively.

Safety remains the foundation of every task performed by Entergy lineworkers, and Granger says that commitment extends beyond the worksite.

“You can do it safely 99 times, but it only takes one mistake. No matter how many extra steps it takes, we have to do the job the right way every time because we all have families waiting for us at home,” he said.

While Granger is honored to be recognized on a national stage, he views the recognition as one shared by every employee who supports restoration efforts.

As Entergy celebrated National Lineworker Appreciation Day, Granger’s recognition reflected the professionalism, expertise and dedication demonstrated by lineworkers across the company. Whether responding to major storms, maintaining critical infrastructure or restoring service after an outage, Entergy’s lineworkers remain committed to delivering safe, reliable power to the communities they serve.