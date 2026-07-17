Harbor Freight Adds 20V Brushless Cordless High-Torque Impact Wrench to its Lineup

Harbor Freight has added a 20V Brushless Cordless 7/16 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench with Quick-Release Chuck to its pro HERCULES lineup.

Delivering up to 700 ft-lbs. of torque, the Impact Wrench is engineered for drilling the toughest materials using 7/16 in. hex shank auger drill bits. Its quick-release chuck ensures secure bit retention and fast bit changes.

For added convenience and control while on the job, it features a four-speed selector that operates at 0 to 800, 1100, 1700, and 2100 RPM.

Built to withstand heavy-duty use, the impact wrench has all-metal gear construction for longer life and durability, while the brushless motor provides more torque and runtime than a traditional brushed motor.

To increase visibility, it has a bright built-in LED light. Ergonomically designed for added comfort during use, the tool has an integrated tethering ring for easy storage and jobsite flexibility. The tool is available only at Harbor Freight.

To explore the full lineup of HERCULES tools, including drills, sanders, grinders and more, go to harborfreight.com.