Felling Trailers' 14th Annual Trailer for a Cause Supports NICU Families

Felling Trailers, Inc. will hold its 14th annual Trailer for a Cause online auction Sept. 24 to 30, with proceeds benefiting Henry’s Heroes, a Central Minnesota-based nonprofit that supports families navigating the emotional and financial challenges of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) journey.

This year’s auction features the company’s largest-capacity Trailer for a Cause to date: a custom FT-12 Pan drop deck trailer. Felling Trailers’ goal is to raise awareness of the valuable work Henry’s Heroes does for the families and community members it serves throughout Central Minnesota and beyond.

Quick Facts

Auction dates: Thursday, Sept. 24 at noon – Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. (NICA Day)

Beneficiary: Henry’s Heroes, a Central Minnesota NICU-family support nonprofit

Trailer: Custom FT-12 Pan drop deck, 22-ft deck length, 11,100 lb. payload capacity, Felling’s largest capacity Trailer for a Cause to date

Where to bid: Online only, at felling.com/our-company/trailer-for-a-cause

A seven-day online auction, starting on Sept. 24 and ending on Sept. 30, Neonatal Intensive Care Awareness (NICA) Day. This year, the auction features a larger trailer, an FT-12 Pan with an overall deck length of 22 ft and a payload capacity of 11,100 lbs.

The Pan trailer has been painted charcoal metallic gray with a custom “Henry’s Heroes” purple stripe and white pinstriping on the sides, and it bears the Henry’s Heroes emblem.

"Over the past several years, we kept hearing the same request from auction participants: they wanted to see a bigger, more versatile trailer up for bid. This year, we listened. We moved up from our FT-3, with its 1,800 lb. capacity, to the FT-12 Pan, which offers an impressive 11,100 lb. capacity. It's our hope that this change will generate even more excitement and participation and ultimately result in a higher winning bid for Henry's Heroes," stated Pat Jennissen, Felling Trailers vice president of sales and marketing.

A collection of suppliers has joined Felling Trailers in sponsoring the 2026 trailer construction: PPG, Peterson Mfg., Ram, Dexter, Demco, Taskmaster, Fastenal and Ratner Steel. Their contributions cover everything from lighting systems to tires to the steel the trailer is constructed from.

The complete winning bid will go directly to Henry’s Heroes so they can continue to help more families going through the NICU journey and the struggles that come with it.