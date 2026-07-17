Edison International Announces $25,000 Lineworker Scholarship Recipients

Edison International named 10 recipients of its 2026 Lineworker Scholarship. Each will receive up to $25,000 to pursue a career in the electric utility field.

The announcement, which was made on July 10, coincided with National Lineworker Appreciation Day, which honors more than 100,000 skilled technicians across the nation for their critical roles in safely maintaining and restoring the electrical grid.

“Lineworkers are the backbone of a reliable, resilient grid and they keep the power flowing to our homes, businesses and communities each day,” said Orville Cocking, Southern California Edison’s senior vice president of Transmission and Distribution. “As energy demand increases, so will the need for qualified, safety-focused field crews. The Lineworker Scholarship was created to help prepare the next generation of skilled trade workers for success in the electric industry."

The Lineworker Scholarship is funded by Edison International shareholders and IBEW Local 47. It pays for costs associated with enrollment in Los Angeles Trade-Technical College’s (LATTC) Powerline Worker: Pole Climbing Certificate program, as well as education and training to receive a Class A commercial driver’s license (CDL).

The scholarship may also be used for housing, transportation and childcare assistance. Upon successfully completing their education, obtaining their CDL and fulfilling pre-employment requirements, recipients are eligible for a full-time, entry-level skilled trade position at SCE.

"Since launching the lineworker program at LATTC, our goal has been to provide students with access to world-class training that leads directly to meaningful careers in the utility industry,” said William Elarton-Selig, LATTC’s chairman of Construction, Maintenance and Utilities Pathway. “The Lineworker Scholarship expands those opportunities by helping students overcome financial barriers and remain focused on their education. Together, LATTC and Edison International are helping develop the skilled workforce that will build, maintain and strengthen California's electrical infrastructure for decades to come.”

Edison International is committed to supporting employment opportunities by advancing the development of the skilled trade workforce. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of electrical power line installers and repairers is projected to grow 7% from 2024 to 2034, with an average of more than 10,000 job openings expected each year.

To learn more about this year’s scholarship recipients, visit the2026 Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Recipient Spotlight page.