National Lineworker Appreciation Day: Recognizing Heroes Behind the Power

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), and the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) joined together on Friday, July 10, to recognize National Lineworker Appreciation Day.



Celebrated each year, National Lineworker Appreciation Day honors the life and legacy of Henry Miller, the first IBEW president, and recognizes the more than 100,000 electrical lineworkers who help keep electricity safe and reliable for hundreds of millions of Americans.

“Our lineworkers are America’s true heroes,” said IBEW International President Kenneth W. Cooper. “Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, through rain, wind, heat, and cold, they work tirelessly to keep the power flowing to our homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses. On National Lineworker Appreciation Day, the IBEW joins our utility partners and elected leaders in recognizing their skill, dedication, and service to our nation.”



America's lineworkers across the country are highly skilled, dedicated members of the workforce. They often work around the clock and in challenging conditions to restore power to customers and communities impacted by hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, and other extreme weather events. Lineworkers also strengthen the energy grid by deploying smart technologies that shorten outage times and optimize grid operations, helping keep customer bills as affordable as possible.

“On National Lineworker Appreciation Day, we recognize the highly skilled men and women who keep America powered, connected, and moving forward,” said NECA CEO David Long. “Lineworkers perform one of the most demanding and essential jobs in our society, often working in dangerous conditions and around the clock to restore power when communities need it most. Their dedication, expertise, and commitment to public safety help sustain our economy, support critical infrastructure, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans every day. Whether responding to severe storms, maintaining our electric grid, or building the energy systems of the future, lineworkers represent some of the electrical industry's very best."



More than 120 members of Congress are observing National Lineworker Appreciation Day by cosponsoring bipartisan resolutions in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate to honor America's lineworkers.



"Lineworkers are the face of our industry in communities across the country, especially during outages and emergencies," said EEI President and CEO Drew Maloney. "Day and night, they work to keep the lights on and ensure customers have the power they depend on to live and work. EEI and our member companies, alongside our partners in organized labor, are proud to recognize America’s lineworkers who power the energy of every day."



Join the IBEW, NECA and EEI and #ThankALineworker. Also, make sure to tag T&D World on social and linemenworld on Instagram so we can share your posts.