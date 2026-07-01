Going Above and Beyond on Safety on the Job Site

Poettker Industrial Services , a woman-owned business specializing in utility, infrastructure and renewable energy construction, won three safety awards from one of its long-standing clients, including one recognizing continued safety excellence for three consecutive years.

“Safety is not just a metric for Poettker Industrial — it is a core value that guides every decision we make on every job site,” said Kimberly Schlautman, president of Poettker Industrial. “Earning the Ameren-Contractor Sustained Safety Excellence Award, especially as a result of achieving both the Best in Class – High Volume and Eagle Awards for three consecutive years, is a tremendous honor. This recognition reflects the dedication, leadership and accountability of our entire team, whose unwavering commitment to safety enables us to deliver exceptional results while ensuring every employee goes home safely.”

For its outstanding safety, performance, leadership and commitment across its 68 Ameren projects in 2025, Poettker Industrial won the Ameren-Contractor Best in Class - High Volume award for its above-average safety score in Ameren’s high-volume contractors category, designated for contractors with more than 25,000 work hours on Ameren projects in a single year.

The Ameren-Contractor Eagle Award honors Poettker Industrial for exceptional safety performance and commitment to the safety of its employees by earning 95% of the possible points in the categories of Lost Work Day Away (LWA) Rate, Days Away Restricted Transferred (DART) Rate, Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR), Preventable Motor Vehicle Incident (PMVI), Contractor First Line Safety Seminar (CFLSS), Trending Reports, Recognition Program and Near Miss/Good Catch Reporting.

In recognition of continued exceptional safety performance and commitment to the safety of its employees, marked by winning both the Ameren-Contractor Best in Class - High Volume Award and the Ameren-Contractor Eagle Award for three consecutive years, Poettker Industrial earned the prestigious Ameren-Contractor Sustained Safety Excellence Award.

Through its top leadership, Risk Management and Safety program, regular safety communication, safety inspections, trainings and project planning meetings, the Poettker Industrial team has never experienced a lost-time incident since the company’s founding in 2021.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of the men and women in the field — the hard‑working, tough craftsmen and craftswomen who pour their skill, muscle and pride into every project,” said Trey Wiegmann, vice president of Construction Services. “They’re the ones who work the long hours, push through inclement weather, sacrifice time away from their families, and refuse to back down from the challenges that come with building and maintaining the nation’s infrastructure. Their grit, discipline and commitment to safety and quality are the reasons Poettker Industrial continues to deliver at the highest level. We’re proud to stand behind them and even prouder to celebrate their achievement.”