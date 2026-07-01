Irby Celebrates 100 Years of Growth, Partnership and Industry Leadership

Over the past century, Irby has built its reputation by prioritizing relationships, operational excellence and a commitment to customer success. From its early roots serving local customers to its role today as Sonepar’s designated U.S. utility platform leader, Irby has played a critical role in supporting electric, gas and communications infrastructure nationwide through integrated supply chain services, emergency response and advanced grid solutions.

“Irby’s success over the past century comes down to one simple principle: we put people first,” said Joe Lenoir, president of Irby. “By focusing on our associates, customers and suppliers, we have built relationships grounded in trust and accountability. Those relationships have opened doors to new opportunities and driven consistent performance. Our track record reflects a company that not only delivers results but does so in a way that creates long-term value for everyone involved.”

“Our first 100 years were built by great leaders and dedicated associates. Our next 100 will be built the same way,” stated Andy Waring, Central Region president for Sonepar USA. “We’ll keep earning that future by taking care of our customers and associates, supporting our partners and investing in our communities.”

As part of Sonepar, Irby has accelerated its growth and expanded its capabilities, supported by strong investment and strategic alignment. Sonepar’s backing has enabled Irby to scale its operations, enhance its service offerings and strengthen its position as a leader in the utility market.

“Since joining Sonepar, Irby has experienced significant growth and transformation,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar Americas. “Sonepar’s vision, financial strength and commitment to innovation have helped Irby expand into new markets and operate at a much larger scale. Today, Irby is a cornerstone of our U.S. utility strategy, and we are proud of how the team continues to build on its legacy while driving the future of the industry.”

With continued investment in supply chain capabilities, infrastructure solutions and digital capabilities thanks to the 2024 acquisition of software provider Azotel (now SIMPLer), Irby is well-positioned to support the next generation of utility transformation.

At its centennial celebration, Irby was also honored to receive Sonepar’s inaugural SFC Mike Leech Military Excellence Award, an internal recognition for Sonepar companies that demonstrate exceptional support for veterans and the military community. Named for Sgt. First Class Michael “Mike” Leech, a U.S. Army veteran and former president of Irby, the award reflects his lasting legacy of service, leadership and care for others.