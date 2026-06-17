Radians Expands PPE Line With Head Protection and Accessories

Radians, a manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE), announced the expansion of its head protection line of Type I hard hats and Type II safety helmets.
The expanded lineup includes Dareware, DarewareX, Judge and Hypeman, giving safety professionals more choices in protection, fit and style in a wide range of colors, including Radians first-ever pink hard hat and safety helmet.
Across the lineup, Radians focused on worker comfort and usability, durability and maximum protection, meeting rigorous ANSI and OSHA standards. Features include secure suspension systems, ventilation options, and compatibility with a broad range of head protection accessories, including a new SMART HEADLAMP. Replacement parts can also be ordered for all the new styles, extending the product life cycle.
Both Dareware and DarewareX are Type II safety helmets that provide both top and lateral side impact protection and chin straps, helping employers address a broader range of job-site hazards, especially from slips, trips and falls and when working from heights. DarewareX is a full-brim safety helmet available in seven colors, whereas Dareware has a micro-brim design and is offered in 13 colors.
Hypeman is a Type 1 cap-style hard hat, and The Judge is a Type 1 full-brim hard hat. Both styles are available in 16 colors and feature a rubber brim grip, which enhances handling and control, making it easier to carry, adjust, or remove the hard hat. The rubber brim can also help extend the hard hat's lifespan by protecting the shell’s edge from daily wear and tear.
While accessory options vary among the four styles, all styles are compatible with a powerful 700-lm SMART HEADLAMP and an SE Neck Shade. Other accessory options include visors, face shields, and earmuffs, helping ensure compliance with vision and hearing protection requirements.
“Head protection is not one-size-fits-all,” said Radians President Bill England. “With this expanded lineup, we are giving our customers more flexibility to choose the right head protection for their teams, their jobsites, and their work styles, all backed by Radians’ commitment to quality, value, and testing to meet or exceed standards.”
Available through Radians’ authorized distributor network, the expanded head protection line will support applications across construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, and other industrial work environments.
For more information, visit www.radians.com or click here to view Radians’ new head protection brochure.