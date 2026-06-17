Radians Expands PPE Line With Head Protection and Accessories

Across the lineup, Radians focused on worker comfort and usability, durability and maximum protection, meeting rigorous ANSI and OSHA standards. Features include secure suspension systems, ventilation options, and compatibility with a broad range of head protection accessories, including a new SMART HEADLAMP. Replacement parts can also be ordered for all the new styles, extending the product life cycle.

Both Dareware and DarewareX are Type II safety helmets that provide both top and lateral side impact protection and chin straps, helping employers address a broader range of job-site hazards, especially from slips, trips and falls and when working from heights. DarewareX is a full-brim safety helmet available in seven colors, whereas Dareware has a micro-brim design and is offered in 13 colors.

Hypeman is a Type 1 cap-style hard hat, and The Judge is a Type 1 full-brim hard hat. Both styles are available in 16 colors and feature a rubber brim grip, which enhances handling and control, making it easier to carry, adjust, or remove the hard hat. The rubber brim can also help extend the hard hat's lifespan by protecting the shell’s edge from daily wear and tear.