Registration Now Open for the 50th TDMMA Conference

Great River Energy is hosting the 50th TDMMA Conference from Sept. 14 to 17 in Minneapolis.
June 4, 2026
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Great River Energy invites utility professionals to register for the 50th TDMMA Conference from Sept. 14 to 17 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

This event brings together professionals in the North American electrical utility industry to share knowledge, best practices and innovative solutions for the inspection, preventive and emergency maintenance, and operation of the transmission and distribution facilities. 

For more information, reach out to the host committee at [email protected]

You can also register guests with the following link: Guest Registration Page.

The event will be at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. Click here to make a hotel reservation. 

Learn more by visiting the event page

Also, save the date for the 2027 TDMMA conference from Aug. 23-27 in Seattle. 

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