NEMA Releases Updated Resources for Electrical Equipment Recovery Post-Disaster

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) has released five updated resources to help facility owners, inspectors, contractors and other stakeholders assess electrical equipment damaged by natural disasters and extreme weather events. The guides provide structured evaluation criteria to determine whether affected and essential electrical equipment can be safely returned to service — reducing risk, minimizing unnecessary replacement costs and supporting faster recovery after emergencies.

“Restoring power safely is critical to helping communities recover and get back to normal after disaster strikes,” said NEMA SVP Technical Affairs Patrick Hughes. “These NEMA resources give decision-makers clear, technically sound guidance to act confidently after a flood, fire, or earthquake — helping restore essential electrical infrastructure so people can return to their homes, workplaces, and daily lives as soon as possible, without compromising safety.”

The suite includes:

The guides are aligned with the National Electrical Code (NEC), ensuring the guidance reflects current requirements and uses the same language for all stakeholders – the inspectors, contractors and authorities having jurisdiction who rely on the NEC every day.

The guides provide clear, consistent criteria for evaluating affected electrical equipment, determining when manufacturer consultation is needed, and identifying what can safely return to service versus what needs to be replaced.

NEMA is dedicated to advancing the safety, reliability, and performance of electrical products and systems, and these new publications advance that mission by equipping industry stakeholders with the tools they need to manage risk from installation through operation and recovery.

“As our world becomes increasingly electrified, the ability to respond quickly and effectively to events that threaten electrical infrastructure has never been more critical. The safety of workers, communities and the public depends on it,” said Schneider Electric Vice President of External Affairs, Alan Manche. “These NEMA resources give professionals in the field the technical foundation they need to make sound, confident decisions — restoring power in a way that is both reliable and safe.”

Beyond individual recovery efforts, these guides reinforce something larger: public confidence in the safety and resilience of electrified systems — a foundation on which broader electrification goals depend.

Each of these publications is available via the NEMA Standards & Publications Store.