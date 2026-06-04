EEI Celebrates Innovation and Safety Leadership at Evergy and TVA

The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) recently presented the 2026 Thomas F. Farrell, II Safety Leadership and Innovation Award to two recipients: Evergy Senior Director of Safety and Performance Management Allyson Wetter and the Tennessee Valley Authority.



“EEI and our member companies are proud to recognize this year’s award recipients for their exceptional leadership in advancing a strong culture of safety,” said EEI president and CEO Drew Maloney. “Through innovative programs, strong partnerships and a steadfast focus on protecting our workforce, these awardees are carrying forward Tom Farrell’s legacy by advancing safety as a core value across our industry — helping to reduce risk and save lives.”



The recipients were selected for the following achievements:

Member Company Employee Leader: Evergy Senior Director of Safety and Performance Management Allyson Wetter is driving transformative change in Evergy’s safety culture and performance. Under her leadership, Evergy has prioritized education and collaboration, strengthening union relationships and fostering partnerships across operations to reduce serious injuries and fatalities.



Evergy Senior Director of Safety and Performance Management Allyson Wetter is driving transformative change in Evergy’s safety culture and performance. Under her leadership, Evergy has prioritized education and collaboration, strengthening Company Project: The Tennessee Valley Authority’s Energy-Based Safety framework was effectively shaped by input from frontline workers, unions, and safety experts, making training aimed at reducing serious injuries and fatalities more practical and effective.

Named after former Dominion Energy executive Tom Farrell, who passed away in April 2021, the award recognizes contributions to leadership and innovation that advance safety in the electric power industry.

Farrell served as Dominion Energy’s chairman, president and CEO from 2007 to 2020. Recipients of the award are selected by a panel consisting of leadership from the labor, contractor and academic communities; regulatory agencies; and EEI senior leadership.