Guardian Releases New Training Video to Protect Workers From Falls and Dropped Objects

The electric utility field workforce often works at height, putting them at risk for falls. Lineworkers on the ground can also be struck by dropped objects.

To take a proactive approach to safety, Guardian participated in the national Safety Stand-Down by releasing a new training video. This educational video encourages workers to have a plan and the proper equipment to safely lower or retrieve a worker after a fall or when suspended from a fall protection system.

In addition, they must focus on dropped object prevention to protect workers below from falling tools and objects through specialized tethers, attachments and pouches to secure workers' gear.

For example, Guardian offers a patented, hands-free Quick-Switch tool tether system to safeguard workers.

As part of the national safety campaign, Guardian joined safety professionals across the country with one shared mission: to protect workers at height and ensure everyone goes home safely at the end of the day.

Year after year, fall protection is the number one cited violation, according to OSHA. In turn, Guardian is working to improve safety solutions, strengthen training and education, and support its partners in creating safer job sites.

For more information about the products used for descent and rescue and dropped object prevention, view the following websites:

In the video below, Angel Jimenez, business development manager for Guardian, walks through the ABCDEs of Fall Protection. In this training video, the company emphasizes that even the most advanced equipment is effective when workers know how to use it.