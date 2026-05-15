Northwest Public Power Association Honors Safety Heroes and Utilities for 2026 Excellence
On April 16, Northwest Public Power Association (NWPPA) presented the 2026 Safety Heroism Award to Modesto Irrigation District Lineworkers Brian Szuggar and Jimmy Boere and to Umatilla Electric Cooperative Executive Assistant Kim Rill at the association’s Engineering & Operations Conference in Portland, Oregon.
NWPPA’s Safety Heroism Award recognizes a person or team that provided unselfish and voluntary assistance in a situation where life, significant injury, or significant property loss would have been incurred were it not for their efforts.
Szuggar and Boere received the award for the lifesaving actions they took last October. They were performing scheduled outage work at Great Valley Academy in Modesto, California, when the school janitor alerted them to an emergency. Just down the road in a canal, a truck was partially submerged in 4 ft of water with an elderly man trapped inside. Arriving at the scene, Szuggar and Boere climbed into the bed of the truck. They worked together to free the man and pull him to safety, preventing what could have been a tragic event. Their swift actions, bravery and selflessness exemplify the highest standards of public service and community care.
Rill received the award for the actions she took last January. She was driving through Echo, Oregon, when she noticed heavy smoke coming from the roof of a neighboring residence. She decided to stop and investigate. She approached the home, knocked on the door, and spoke with the homeowners. She learned they were unaware their house was on fire. Smoke was already building inside the structure, creating a dangerous situation that could have quickly escalated.
Rill ensured the residents understood the severity of the situation and encouraged them to leave the home immediately. Because of Rill’s quick thinking and calm response, the homeowners safely evacuated and contacted local emergency responders. Fire crews arrived and worked to contain and extinguish the fire as quickly as possible. Rill’s willingness to act, even while off duty and without expectation of recognition, demonstrates exceptional awareness, courage, and commitment to public safety.
In addition to these awards, the NPPA also recognized outstanding achievements in safety during the conference. The 2026 Safety Awards honor public power utilities whose 2025 safety performance reflected exceptional attention to workplace safety. Safety Award entries were judged based on the total injury and illness (incidence) rate for 2025.
“Behind each of these awards are people making thoughtful decisions day after day,” said Kurt Miller, NWPPA CEO and executive director. “This year’s Safety Award recipients set a high standard and demonstrate what a sustained commitment to safety looks like in practice.”
NWPPA presented the awards during the conference’s closing banquet, with hundreds of attendees from across the public power industry applauding the recipients. Employees accepted the honors on behalf of their utilities, reflecting a collective dedication to safety shared by NWPPA members throughout the region.
0-50,000 Hours of Exposure
- First place (tie): Blachly-Lane Electric Cooperative (Oregon)
- First place (tie): Mason County PUD No. 1 (Washington)
- First place (tie): Ohop Mutual Light Company (Washington)
- First place (tie): Wasco Electric Cooperative (Oregon)
50,001-100,000 Hours of Exposure
- First place (tie): Clatskanie PUD (Oregon)
- First place (tie): Salem Electric (Oregon)
- Second place: Columbia REA (Washington)
- Third place: Columbia River PUD (Oregon)
100,001-150,000 Hours of Exposure
- First place: McMinnville Water & Light (Oregon)
- Second place: Jefferson County PUD (Washington)
- Third place: Northern Wasco County PUD (Oregon)
150,001-300,000 Hours of Exposure
- First place: Cowlitz PUD (Washington)
- Second place: Umatilla Electric Cooperative (Oregon)
- Third place: Idaho Falls Power (Idaho)
300,001-1,000,000 Hours of Exposure
- First place: Clark Public Utilities (Wash.)
- Second place: Eugene Water & Electric Board (Ore.)
Over 1,000,000 Hours of Exposure
- First place: Energy Northwest (Washington)
- Second place: SMUD (California)
- Third place: Snohomish County PUD (Washington)