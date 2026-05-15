Northwest Public Power Association Honors Safety Heroes and Utilities for 2026 Excellence

On April 16, Northwest Public Power Association (NWPPA) presented the 2026 Safety Heroism Award to Modesto Irrigation District Lineworkers Brian Szuggar and Jimmy Boere and to Umatilla Electric Cooperative Executive Assistant Kim Rill at the association’s Engineering & Operations Conference in Portland, Oregon.

NWPPA’s Safety Heroism Award recognizes a person or team that provided unselfish and voluntary assistance in a situation where life, significant injury, or significant property loss would have been incurred were it not for their efforts.

Szuggar and Boere received the award for the lifesaving actions they took last October. They were performing scheduled outage work at Great Valley Academy in Modesto, California, when the school janitor alerted them to an emergency. Just down the road in a canal, a truck was partially submerged in 4 ft of water with an elderly man trapped inside. Arriving at the scene, Szuggar and Boere climbed into the bed of the truck. They worked together to free the man and pull him to safety, preventing what could have been a tragic event. Their swift actions, bravery and selflessness exemplify the highest standards of public service and community care.