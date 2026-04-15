LUMA Installs 20 Transformers to Strengthen Puerto Rico's Power Grid

LUMA's field workforce recently installed 20 new transformers in substations across Puerto Rico that reinforce the grid at strategic points supporting the Island’s electrical system.

The two most recent units were energized at the Veve Calzada Substation in Fajardo and the Bayamón TC Substation. These improvements increase capacity, voltage regulation and service reliability for about 6,000 customers in the eastern region and 72,000 customers in the Bayamón area.

“Each transformer we install is a concrete step toward stabilizing the system and providing more reliable service to our customers. The installation of this equipment is an example of how we continue moving forward with improvements that have a direct impact on communities,” said Heriberto González, director of capital programs construction.

The transformer installed at the Bayamón TC Substation represents a critical component within the electrical system, as it is one of the main transmission hubs in the northern region. This substation serves as a connection point between multiple transmission and distribution lines, linking the north and south of the island. Its replacement strengthens system stability, enhances the capacity to transfer energy between regions and reduces the risk of large-scale outages.

The transformer in Fajardo replaces a unit that went out of service following Tropical Storm Ernesto in 2024, whose absence had been temporarily addressed by a portable transformer that allowed maintenance of electrical service. This project was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

Meanwhile, Hendzon Martínez, the director of substations, emphasized that, as part of these efforts, LUMA continues to implement its Preventive and Corrective Maintenance Plan for substations. So far this fiscal year, 56% of transformers included in the plan have received scheduled preventive maintenance, and work and/or repairs have been completed at nearly 2,800 points in substations across the island, helping improve service reliability as the electrical system reconstruction progresses.