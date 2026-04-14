Bring Back the Trades Launches Tool Grant Program to Modernize Vocational Education

Bring Back the Trades (BBTT), a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to bridging the skilled trades gap, is proud to announce the launch of the Bring Back the Trades Tool Grant Program. The initiative will launch with professional-grade trades kits provided by Milwaukee Tool through 2026. Public schools and community non-profits across the United States are eligible to win the kits.

Starting in April 2026, the program will accept applications to award monthly grants of up to $1,500 to support tool programs.

“If we want the next generation to respect the trades, we have to give them tools worth respecting,” said Steve Turner, founder of Bring Back the Trades. “Across the country, vocational programs are often forced to teach with broken or inadequate equipment. By putting professional tools in the hands of students, we show them that their education and their future careers are worth the highest standard of excellence.”



Investing in the Future Workforce

The program addresses the $325.6 billion skilled trades gap by helping to remove the financial barriers that prevent schools from modernizing their workshops. Grant applicants will select specialized tool kits tailored to their specific curriculum, including Plumbing, Electrical, Automotive, and Carpentry tracks.

How the Program Works

Monthly Awards : One winning organization will be selected each month to receive tool kits.

: One winning organization will be selected each month to receive tool kits. Direct Impact : Tools are shipped directly to the winning public school or non-profit to be integrated into classrooms and tech programs.

: Tools are shipped directly to the winning public school or non-profit to be integrated into classrooms and tech programs. Industry Standards : Beyond receiving equipment, participating programs commit to fostering a culture of safety, maintenance and craftsmanship.

: Beyond receiving equipment, participating programs commit to fostering a culture of safety, maintenance and craftsmanship. Milwaukee Tool: The 2026 winners will receive Milwaukee Tool kits valued at least $1,500. Winners thereafter will receive tool kits valued at least $1,500.

Eligibility and Applications

The grant is open to public schools and registered non-profit organizations in the United States. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, and winners will be chosen monthly based on their program’s impact, current equipment needs and commitment to safety integration. Organizations can reapply every six months and win up to once every three years. Tools may be substituted as needed. Additional trades are expected to be offered after the initial program rollout.

About the Tool Kits

Milwaukee Tool will provide professional-grade tools and equipment to participating classrooms, replacing outdated or consumer-grade tools with equipment that offers the same technology and capabilities used on modern job sites.

By training with the same tools they will use in the field, students build confidence, develop real-world skills and are better prepared to enter the trades on day one.

“When students train with the same tools used on professional job sites, it changes how they see their future in the trades,” said Scott Teson, senior vice president of Skilled Trades at Milwaukee Tool. “Our partnership with Bring Back the Trades is about removing barriers to entry and helping the next generation build real skills from day one.”

Built on deep relationships with the trades, Milwaukee Tool works directly with professionals to develop solutions that improve safety, productivity, and jobsite performance.

Milwaukee Tool is supporting the program through 2026, with a focus on expanding access to professional-grade equipment in vocational training environments. The company invests more than $10 million annually in hands-on education to support the next generation of skilled tradespeople. In 2025 alone, the company supported more than 600 apprentice graduations and donated more than $4.5 million in equipment to trade schools nationwide.

This work is part of a broader commitment by Milwaukee Tool to invest $200 million in the trades by 2030, expanding access to training, strengthening workforce pipelines and supporting the long-term growth of the industry.

For more information, visit BBTT.org or www.milwaukeetool.com.

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