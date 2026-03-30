Ameren Missouri Launches Live Falcon Cam to Support Conservation

As responsible stewards of their environment, Ameren Missouri partnered with the World Bird Sanctuary and the Missouri Department of Conservation to install a nesting box in eastern Missouri. A pair of Peregrine falcons officially claimed the nest box, where four eggs have already been laid.

"The Peregrine falcon has made an incredible comeback from the brink of extinction," said Jeff Meshach, director of the World Bird Sanctuary. "Our camera will provide a window into the nesting life of the world's fastest creature, and I personally will find it hard to get any desk work done as I watch my favorite of the world's bird species."

“Peregrine falcons may have recovered nationally, but they remain vulnerable in Missouri, and this partnership continues to help us protect an important species,” said Julianne Randazzo, career environmental scientist at Ameren Missouri. “Sharing the journey of these remarkable birds of prey with our customers and beyond is what really makes this program so special.”

Viewers can expect a dynamic few months ahead. Peregrines typically lay three to five eggs in early spring, incubate them for roughly 30 days, and see their young take their first flight by mid‑June. Known for reaching hunting speeds over 200 mph as they hunt other birds in flight, adult Peregrines spend the season fiercely defending the nest, incubating their eggs and caring for their chicks until they leave the nest or fledge.

“This collaboration continues to strengthen Peregrine conservation,” said Christopher Cain, urban wildlife biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “A livestream like this gives viewers an authentic look at the natural challenges these predators face and the resilience they demonstrate each season.”

The nesting box is streaming live on Ameren Missouri’s Falcon Cam. On March 30, you could spot the falcon sitting on the eggs to keep them warm.

Recently, Ameren Missouri's media team invited T&D World subscribers and followers to follow the journey of the soon-to-be Peregrin falcons. The Falcon Cam stream is available daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CDT), offering real‑time glimpses into egg laying, incubation shifts, feeding routines and the dramatic moment when the chicks begin exploring life beyond the box.

Editor's Note: How is your utility protecting wildlife and avian species? Email Amy Fischbach, Head of Content at T&D World, with your stories about what you're doing to create habitats and safeguard wildlife.