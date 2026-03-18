Indiana Michigan Power Announces Transmission Upgrades to Enhance Reliability in Fort Wayne

The improvements are intended to help ensure reliable electric service for area customers, reduce the need for frequent equipment repairs, and prepare the electric grid for economic growth.
March 18, 2026
2 min read
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Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) plans to invest approximately $34 million to upgrade the electric transmission network serving customers in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana, with the goal of improving reliability.

The Eastern Melita Area Improvements Project includes:

  • Building about 5 miles of 69-kilovolt (kV) power lines

  • Rebuilding about 3 miles of 69-kV power lines

  • Removing about 5 miles of transmission lines

  • Upgrading six substations:

    • Lincoln Substation, located off State Route 930 at Estella Avenue

    • Melita Substation, located at the intersection of Melita Street and Webster Street

    • Anthony Substation, located at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Lanternier Street

    • TRFT Three Rivers Water Filtration Switch, located off Griswold Drive

    • Omnisource Substation, located off East Washington Boulevard near South Coliseum Boulevard

    • Wet Weather Pumping Station (WWPS) Stormwater, located off Dwenger Avenue

    • INCA Tap Switch, located between Anthony and Lincoln substations

According to I&M, the improvements are intended to help ensure reliable electric service for area customers, reduce the need for frequent equipment repairs, and prepare the electric grid for economic growth.

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2027 and conclude by early 2029.

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