National Grid Secures Eight Edison Electric Institute Awards for Storm Emergency Response in 2024

National Grid has received eight Edison Electric Institute Emergency Response awards for its storm recovery and assistance efforts in 2024.

The company’s Massachusetts and Upstate New York divisions each were recognized in the Assistance category for deploying crews to Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia in late September to assist with recovery from Hurricane Helene. Nearly 150 crews, 98 from New York and 50 from Massachusetts, assisted in the restoration of service for customers impacted by the storm.

Many of the crews headed to Florida to repair damage caused by Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 hurricane. National Grid’s Upstate New York team earned an additional Assistance award for support of in-state restoration efforts in Orange and Dutchess Counties after a severe storm in the Hudson Valley.

The company also received three awards in EEI’s Recovery category. National Grid was mentioned for restoration efforts following a tornado outbreak.

On July 10, the remnants of Hurricane Beryl generated six EF0 and EF1 tornadoes in Western New York causing river flooding. Less than a week later, a line of damaging thunderstorms caused 11 tornadoes in Central and Eastern New York, including an EF2 tornado that damaged the City of Rome.

The third Recovery award cited National Grid’s efforts to restore customers impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Debby in parts of Central and Eastern New York. The National Grid emergency response efforts included fleet personnel, forestry experts, safety personnel, field supervisors, and management employees, as well as the company’s Mobile Emergency Operations Center vehicle.