Menu
image4_2_5.jpg
Electric Utility Operations

Lineman Life Announces 2019 Photography Contest

Submit your photos of linemen at work to enter to win an International Lineman's Rodeo Prize Pack.

Lineman Life, T&D World's enewsletter celebrating the line trade, is putting linemen in the spotlight once again with the second annual photography contest. Submit your photo(s) to Field Editor Amy Fischbach for the opportunity to win a special International Lineman's Rodeo Prize Pack. We will also feature the top photos in an online photo gallery. 

Here are the details: 

1. Please enter high-resolution photos that are at least 1 MB in size. They can be either horizontal or vertical. 

2.  The photos must be taken between March 2018 and June 2019. 

3. The photo must show linemen at work in the field demonstrating safe work practices. For example, they must be wearing the proper personal protective equipment. 

4. Please include a short description of where the photo was taken and what the linemen are doing in the photo. 

5. If possible, please also mention the name of the photographer so we can give him or her credit in the online photo gallery. 

Please email all photos, descriptions and photographers' names to Field Editor Amy Fischbach at [email protected] by July 8, 2019. 

To view the photo gallery with last year's top photos, click here

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
56402_alt6.jpg
Visor Light Fits Securely on Trade Professionals' Hats
Jun 21, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-06-20 at 9.43.21 PM.png
ESMO 2019: What You Need to Know Before You Go
Jun 21, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-06-20 at 8.02.00 AM.png
Dawn of the Drones: Ameren Missouri Surveys Storm Damage
Jun 20, 2019
GettyImages-1054574144.jpg
Top Six Safety Technologies for Utility Construction
Jun 20, 2019