Lineman Life Announces 2019 Photography Contest

Lineman Life, T&D World's enewsletter celebrating the line trade, is putting linemen in the spotlight once again with the second annual photography contest. Submit your photo(s) to Field Editor Amy Fischbach for the opportunity to win a special International Lineman's Rodeo Prize Pack. We will also feature the top photos in an online photo gallery.

Here are the details:

1. Please enter high-resolution photos that are at least 1 MB in size. They can be either horizontal or vertical.

2. The photos must be taken between March 2018 and June 2019.

3. The photo must show linemen at work in the field demonstrating safe work practices. For example, they must be wearing the proper personal protective equipment.

4. Please include a short description of where the photo was taken and what the linemen are doing in the photo.

5. If possible, please also mention the name of the photographer so we can give him or her credit in the online photo gallery.

Please email all photos, descriptions and photographers' names to Field Editor Amy Fischbach at [email protected] by July 8, 2019.

To view the photo gallery with last year's top photos, click here.