Join a Webinar to Help to Develop the Utility Code of Character

Applied Learning Science launched the first webinar of its webinar series aimed at creating the Utility Code of Character on September 12, 2019.

During the first webinar, we discussed the intersection of safety, human performance, workplace character and personal mastery. Mastery supports personal and team safety, fosters competence and increases high-quality work output.

Related: Code of Character: Field Report #3

Workplace character is the cognitive, emotional, physical and behavioral dispositions needed to achieve workplace excellence. Workplace character is demonstrated when an individual cultivates the essential habits and ways of thinking to make accurate decisions even when workplace conditions are ambiguous, time-sensitive, mundane or priorities are difficult to determine. We ended the first webinar with a group discussion on the role of workplace mastery and ways to reach it.

The first webinar had attendees including line leaders and safety and training professionals.

Related: Code of Character – Field Report #2

We hope you can attend the next webinar at 9 a.m. PDT (noon ET) on September 26. Please see below for webinar details.

Webinar Details

By collaboratively creating a code of character, our goal is to develop the language and key behaviors for employees in our industry to strengthen their character.

Below is the registration link for the Utility Code of Character Webinar #2: Internal and External Factors and their Impact on Safety. We look forward to seeing you on September 26.

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/6eb8e1464663e4dfc5b9141539e44ee6

In addition, we will be presenting on the Utility Code of Character at the WECC Conference in Salt Lake City on October 3. Our draft due date for the Code is the annual NERC HP Conference in March 2020. We anticipate having a general statement timeslot and workshop session.

We hope you join us in this effort!

Tom Cohenno, EdD

Principal, Applied Learning Science

Director, Southern California Edison (SCE), Ret.