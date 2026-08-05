Resilient Restoration: Rethinking Layered Endpoint Security at the Grid’s Edge

To keep pace with mounting power demand, the utility sector is replacing aging infrastructure with digitally connected systems that improve grid reliability and efficiency. While beneficial, these systems can also introduce hard-to-detect vulnerabilities.

As a result, utilities are prioritizing cybersecurity as a critical component of grid resilience, with 83% of energy, utility, and resource executives identifying cyberattacks as a serious or moderate risk. Every new connection, such as IoT devices, smart meters, and advanced control systems, plays a crucial role in modernization, while introducing new pathways into the grid infrastructure that require additional monitoring and security.

Among these technologies, rugged laptops and tablets have become the connective tissue between field teams and critical infrastructure, granting workers live access to the systems and data needed to support operations in the field. As reliance on connected field technology grows, layered endpoint security supports a modern grid without sacrificing real-time communication, visibility, or efficiency.

Security beyond the office for utility field teams

Mobile computers are one of the most common technologies deployed by utilities. As devices become more powerful and AI-driven, field teams are using them to perform more tasks in more places – but if not fully protected, they can serve as unintended entry points.

The utility endpoint footprint is growing, requiring organizations to consider risks across the entire device stack. Field devices require the same level of security as the critical infrastructure they connect to and support, particularly as utility teams operate across dynamic settings.

Modern threats extend beyond traditional cybersecurity

Many traditional cybersecurity strategies were designed for fixed network perimeters. However, for teams working at the grid’s edge, these approaches are not sufficient. As utilities deploy more laptops, tablets, and connected technologies across expansive service areas, they need new ways to secure them as threats increase.

Cyberattacks like ransomware and malware can target multiple endpoint layers. During deployment, compromised hardware components may go undetected by traditional antivirus tools. Attackers can retain access even after a device has been wiped or an OS reinstalled through firmware attacks targeting the BIOS or device drivers.

The operational and financial consequences of these attacks can be severe. Breaches can result in multimillion-dollar losses and can put lives at risk by making it impossible to restore power and maintain services during emergencies.

Secure computing starts with modern rugged computers

While utilities must keep cybersecurity risks front of mind, they also need modern laptops and tablets that allow field teams to work securely in challenging environments. Rugged mobile devices are especially valuable tools suited to these demands. Whether utility workers are restoring power after severe storms, servicing remote substations, inspecting rural transmission infrastructure, maintaining power lines, or supporting operations at reservoirs and energy farms, mobile devices must continue to operate reliably under demanding conditions.

Workers need mobile computers built for field operations. They need to be resistant to harsh environmental conditions, such as rain, dust, extreme temperatures, and vibration, as well as hazards like drops, impacts, and frequent use across shifts.

Maintaining operations during emergency response and restoration efforts requires more than durability. Rugged devices support secure fieldwork through features such as modular expansion and multifactor authentication through fingerprint or smart card readers. Modern rugged devices also provide reliable connectivity across public, private, and emergency networks.

Building a layered security system for field teams

To protect rugged devices at the edge, utilities are turning to layered security systems. With more sophisticated cyberattacks, a single-layered approach is no longer enough. Utilities need layered strategies to shield hardware, firmware, and software across device lifecycles.

Utilities need a purpose-built strategy that maintains device integrity and security, even when operating offline. A layered security framework should include:

● Hardware validation and BIOS-level protection: Hardware integrity tools verify device components and detect changes prior to OS loading, such as unauthorized replacement parts or tampered components.

● Firmware monitoring and compliance assurance: Firmware-level attacks are often difficult to detect. Continuous monitoring helps maintain device integrity, support compliance, and uncover threats within the BIOS and firmware that traditional cybersecurity tools may miss.

● AI-powered endpoint protection: Modern endpoint protection solutions detect and remediate ransomware, malware, and zero-day threats in real time, even when devices are offline.

● Operational resilience and recovery: Self-healing capabilities and remote visibility isolate compromised systems, accelerate device recovery, and allow utilities to freeze or wipe targeted devices remotely before major disruptions spread.

Together, these layers create a stronger operational foundation for utility field teams, helping organizations protect infrastructure while enabling technicians to focus on maintaining, restoring, and expanding the grid.

The foundation of grid resiliency is secure field operations

Endpoint devices have become essential tools for grid modernization, making it increasingly important to protect those devices with a layered security approach. By pairing rugged computing devices with the latest security protections, utilities can securely deploy connected technologies that support a resilient, modern grid while reducing risk.