Celebrating Safety and Skill: Duke Energy’s Lineworkers Compete at the Florida Lineman's Rodeo

Duke Energy lineworkers from across Florida recently advanced from the regional lineman’s rodeo to represent the company at the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kansas, this October, where they will compete against some of the best lineworkers in the world.

Tanner O’Shea, Southeast Orlando-based Duke Energy Florida lineworker and 10-year rodeo competitor, said win or lose, it's an honor to compete in the rodeo year after year.

"As linemen, we know we have to be quick, yet thorough, and stay focused on safety above all else in order to keep the lights on for our customers," he said. "This event encourages us to hone those skills and continue developing in our chosen craft while also bringing us closer together as a team. It’s a tradition we all love and take very seriously.”

These competitions sharpen the skills lineworkers use every day – skills that allow them to work quickly, precisely and safely to keep power flowing for customers and restore service when outages occur. By practicing complex repairs and restoration work in a controlled, de-energized environment, lineworkers reinforce strict safety standards and best practices that carry directly into the field. The result is a stronger, more resilient electric grid and faster outage restoration – improving reliability for customers.

“What our lineworkers demonstrate at this rodeo is what customers depend on year-round –strong safety practices, advanced training and a relentless focus on reliability," said Marc Arnold, Duke Energy Florida senior vice president of power grid operations. "These events reinforce the expertise that helps restore power faster, strengthen the grid and deliver dependable service when it matters most. We’re proud to recognize the dedication behind that work.”

The 2026 Florida Lineman’s Rodeo was supported by company and community volunteers, including about 45 Duke Energy volunteers, 75 volunteer students and staff from five community colleges, 70 judges and 15 bucket truck operators.