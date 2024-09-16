Lighting Up the World and Powering the Future

For four decades, lineworkers have come together to celebrate the line trade at the Lineman’s Rodeo. What started as a small competition in Manhattan, Kansas, has exploded into an international, record-shattering event following an entire week of activities for lineworkers and their families.

More than 15 years ago, I attended my first International Lineman’s Rodeo, and over the years, I’ve seen the event continue to grow and expand to where it is today. I’ve met the men and women in trade who sacrifice time away from their families to keep the lights on in the most severe weather conditions imaginable.

I’ve also had the honor of meeting line families who support their beloved lineworkers. For example, one year, I remember hearing a little voice cheering, “Go, daddy, go!” on the sidelines on the Rodeo grounds. I turned around to spot a boy in a hard hat, little lineworker shirt, jeans and boots who looked like a mini version of his father who was climbing the pole during the competition.

I also remember bringing my family including my husband and five kids on to the Rodeo grounds, where they explored the children’s area, conquered their fear of heights with the bucket truck ride and watched with admiration the lineworkers in action. More than anything, however, I remember the tight-knit bond of the lineworkers and their families.

Honoring the History of the Rodeo

For this year’s Lineworker Supplement, we are honoring the history of the International Lineman’s Rodeo with the feature, “Cheers to 40 Years.” In this article, we are highlighting the movers and shakers of the Rodeo from the competitors to the judges to the board members.

For many lineworkers, the Rodeo is an annual tradition. Every year, they bring their families to the event to meet new friends, connect with old ones and enjoy the camaraderie of the line trade. This year, they will be able to enjoy a new event—the first International Kids’ Rodeo—sponsored by Buckingham Manufacturing and organized by Missouri Valley JATC. Children can compete in two divisions including 1st Step Apprentice for eight- to 10-year-olds and Little Lineman for 11- to 14-year-olds.

To learn more, visit T&D World’s website at www.tdworld.com/electric-utility-operations, subscribe to the International Lineman’s Rodeo News e-newsletter and check out the December issue of T&D World magazine to see the highlights of the 40th International Lineman’s Rodeo.

Recognizing Volunteers in the Line Trade

In our next feature, “Lighting the Way for the Line Trade,” we are shining the spotlight on lineworkers who have made a difference in the line trade or in their communities. These lineworkers put in long days and nights, yet they still find time to volunteer their time and talents.

For example, we are highlighting volunteers from two special programs to provide first-time electricity—Light Up Navajo, which was featured in last year’s supplement, and the NRECA International program in Guatemala.

We are also featuring other lineworkers who have done everything from serving as a volunteer firefighter to starting a foundation for fallen lineworkers’ families to launching a campaign to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. They share how they got their start in the line trade and are changing lives through their volunteer experiences.

Showcasing Leaders in Line Work

This year’s Lineworker Supplement is also celebrating those lineworkers who have gone from the field to the boardroom and beyond with the feature, “Lineworkers to Leaders.” While many lineworkers climb up the ladder to work in supervisory positions, a select few go on to start their own companies or serve as executives for their utilities.

You will be able to meet three former journeymen lineworkers who now work in the office instead of the field and learn how they navigated challenges along the way. For example, Patrick Smith of Ameren has worked in the industry for nearly four decades, starting as a meter reader, then as a journeyman lineworker and eventually to his current role as the senior vice president, operations and technical services for Ameren Illinois.

We are also featuring two journeyman lineworkers—Tim Greenwood and Aaron Palmer—who have started line contracting businesses on the union and non-union side and hear about their experiences going from serving on a line crew to managing their own businesses.

Sharing Inspiration from Inventors

The final article, "Problem Solvers," profiles lineworkers who also work as inventors. Through their creative spirit, hard work and ingenuity, they have launched new products to help their fellow lineworkers save time and increase productivity. They have secured patents, field tested their products and launched them into the market to share with the line trade.

Along with discussing their inspiration for their products, they also share tips for other lineworkers who are destined to make a difference and create a product that could improve a day in the life for other lineworkers.

As you and your families prepare to travel to Kansas City for International Lineman’s Rodeo Week, make sure you tune in to the Line Life Podcast at linelife.podbean.com. Also, be sure to share your best photos from Rodeo Week with me at [email protected] and tag us on social media on Instagram @linemenworld and on X (Twitter) at @tdworldmag with the hashtag, #linemansrodeokc. We’d love to hear from you so we can put you and your loved ones in the spotlight.