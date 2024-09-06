Celebrating 40 Years of Excellence and Safety: The International Lineman's Rodeo Grows from Humble Beginnings to a Global Event

If lineworkers could snag a time machine, they could set it to September 1984 at the Manhattan Vocational Technical College in Manhattan, Kansas — the date of the very first International Lineman’s Rodeo. On that day, a dozen teams of journeyman lineworkers from four utilities in Kansas and Missouri blazed the trail to an annual tradition.

Last year, the number of competitors skyrocketed to 440 apprentices and 292 journeymen teams compared to 36 journeymen lineworkers in 1984. While the event has experienced explosive growth, its mission has remained the same — to showcase safety in the line trade and educate the public about what lineworkers do to power their communities.

As the event is heading into its 40th year, it’s a great milestone to celebrate, says Dennis Kerr, who retired from DTE Energy and is now the co-chairman of the International Lineman’s Rodeo Association (ILRA). He says overall, the International Lineman’s Rodeo is an opportunity to see old friends and meet new ones. He enjoys seeing all the competitors line up to get their packets, joining lineworkers and their families for the Lineman’s BBQ the day before the competition and announcing the scholarship award winners.

“This event brings the whole brotherhood and sisterhood together for a great competition,” Kerr says. “It demonstrates how an event like this run by all volunteers to make it a family event for everyone to enjoy, have fun, be challenged on events and promote the line trade.”

Kerr says the event has grown because every year, the best of the best in the world is competing at a very high level and it is promoting the skills and safety of lineworkers.

“Every lineworker who competes wants to be the best of the best for this competition,” Kerr says. “Every year, we see the camaraderie that has developed and the joys of seeing each other compete, plus a learning experience to watch some different ways of accomplishing an event.”

Looking Back

Four decades ago, Dale Warman, a retired supervisor from Kansas City Power & Light (KCP&L, now Evergy), partnered with Tom White from TWSCO and Charlie Young from Southwest Line Construction to organize the first Lineman’s Rodeo. Today he serves as the co-chairman of the ILRA along with Kerr. One of his favorite parts of the International Lineman’s Rodeo Week is seeing all the lineworkers and their families enjoying themselves.

“It’s what makes me smile every year,” says Warman, who has a special sign dedicated to him on the Rodeo grounds and is part of the Lineman’s Hall of Fame. “It is for the lineworkers and put on by lineworkers to ensure we practice safety rules in our daily work.”

While he has had a lot of great memories over the years, one particular Rodeo sticks out in his mind — the year that it rained, and the heavy rainfall transformed the Rodeo grounds from dry packed dirt to muddy terrain.

“We were all in raincoats and stayed inside the tents to keep dry,” he recalled. In his experience, the last 40 years have flown by, and he can’t believe the event is celebrating its 40th anniversary. For 2024, the ILRA is planning to celebrate all the volunteers who have been involved for years to make the event a success and are still helping it to grow today.

“Our success has been possible due to all the people who make it possible — the judges, the ground crews who work all year getting the grounds ready and a board of directors who have the lineworkers and their families as top priority and have been for 40 years,” he says.