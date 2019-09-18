Skip navigation
Announcing the Winner of the 2019 Lineman Life Photo Contest

A Missouri lineman won an International Lineman's Rodeo Prize pack for his photo titled, "Working By the Light of the Moon."

Linemen often work behind the scenes and out of the spotlight to keep the power on for their company's customers. Every year, however, Lineman Life gives linemen the honor and attention they deserve with the 2019 Photography Contest. 

This year, we had 220 votes pour in for the competition, and the clear winner was "Working By the Light of the Moon." Jason Crouch of White River Valley Electric Cooperative in Branson, Missouri, won an International Lineman's Rodeo prize package for submitting the photo below. He is a member of IBEW Local 753 in Springfield, Missouri. 

Screen Shot 2019-09-18 at 11.59.28 AM.png

The second-place winner was "Doing Storm Duty." Tyler Hurd submitted this photo, which shows a pole replacement during storm duty in Clifton Park, New York. It was taken by Erica Miller.

Screen Shot 2019-09-18 at 11.57.01 AM.png 

In third place was "Bad Tree NIght." The photo below was taken In Spring City Utah. 

Screen Shot 2019-09-19 at 10.18.02 PM.png

In  fourth place was "Restoring Power in Puerto Rico." Following Hurricane Maria, Christopher Gonzales, a field manager for PPL, took a team of linemen to Caguas, Puerto Rico, in March 2018. He took this photo of two of his linemen on a pole just as the black cloud from a daily storm rolled in. The two linemen on the pole are Joel Stuck on top and Andrew Kiss on the bottom.

Screen Shot 2019-09-18 at 11.58.23 AM.png

Congratulations to these winners, and thanks again to all our subscribers who voted in the 2019 contest. 

We have already received entries for the 2020 Lineman Life photography contest, which has a deadline of Jan. 20, 2020. If you would like for your photo to be considered, please email it to Amy Fischbach, Field Editor, with your name, your title and your company's name as well as a short description of the photo for our gallery. For the subject line, please put "2020 Lineman Life Photo Contest Entry." Remember that all photos must show linemen engaging in safe work practices. More details about the contest will be announced soon. 

To see the photo gallery with the finalists from 2019, click here

