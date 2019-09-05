Skip navigation
Electric Utility Operations

Line Life in Pictures: 2019 Photography Contest

image1 (8).jpeg
Vote for your favorite photo in T&D World's 2019 Lineman Life Photography Contest.

To celebrate the line trade, Lineman Life is showcasing photos of linemen working throughout North America in its second annual photography contest. Help us select a winner by visiting the online survey.

The winner will receive a special International Lineman's Rodeo prize pack, and his or her photo will be published in a future full-page Parting Shot department in T&D World's Electric Utility Operations section. 

Do you have a great photo of linemen at work but missed the deadline for this year's contest? Email Amy Fischbach, Field Editor with the photo, a short caption and the name of the photographer. 

Thank you to those who submitted photos for the 2019 contest. Don't forget to vote for your favorite winner. We will announce the winner soon. 

