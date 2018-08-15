Upgraded Substation in Illinois Supports Ongoing Area Growth

To support the increase in regional growth in the Lockport, Illinois, U.S., area, ComEd recently completed and livened an expanded substation there. ComEd also added a second transmission line and second transformer that will provide upgraded energy capacity for people who live and work in the Lockport, Homer Glen, and New Lenox areas along the I-355 south tollway corridor.

"Due to its strategic location, affordable land, and tremendous highway, rail, and water access, an estimated 50,000 jobs are anticipated in Will County within the next decade," said John Greuling, president & CEO of the Will County Center for Economic Development. "We can now add ComEd's substation expansion project in Lockport as one of the many reasons for businesses to expand or move to in Will County."

ComEd has multiple existing substations serving customers in the area and goes through an annual short- (five-year) and long-range (10-year) planning process to assess expected growth in electricity demand based on economic forecast modeling and actual customer usage.

"It's critical we anticipate and support businesses and industry looking to expand and grow in northern Illinois," said Sheila Owens, vice president of economic and business development at ComEd. "Providing reliable energy delivery services, access to competitive energy markets, and innovative energy efficiency programs helps us meet our commitments to our customers and the communities we serve."

ComEd's grid modernization program, called Smart Grid, has contributed to record reliability for customers over the last five years. Now the company is focused on implementation of the Future Energy Jobs Act, ground-breaking legislation that will build on the smart grid foundation to help move Illinois to a clean energy future and provide greater access to renewables, energy efficiency and valuable job training within Illinois communities.