TVA Receives Construction Permit for Clinch River BWRX-300 Advanced Nuclear Reactor

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has received a construction permit from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for Clinch River Unit 1, a GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy BWRX-300 small modular reactor (SMR) at TVA’s Clinch River Nuclear Site near Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

The permit makes TVA the first U.S. utility authorized to construct a BWRX-300 SMR and marks the second advanced reactor construction permit issued in the United States. TVA has not announced a construction date.

“This construction permit is more than a regulatory achievement – it's foundational for America’s nuclear future,” said Mike Skaggs, TVA Interim President & CEO. “We are proud to be part of this effort to partner with the NRC, GVH and the Administration to explore the opportunities of new nuclear as we continue to serve the Valley region and the nation.”

During a signing ceremony, TVA recognized the NRC’s evaluation process and its role in issuing the permit ahead of schedule.

“We appreciate the NRC’s leadership, transparency, and commitment to safe, effective nuclear development as TVA advances next-generation nuclear technologies,” said TVA’s Chief Nuclear Officer Matt Rasmussen. “The NRC’s strong engagement with the industry is essential to support America’s energy leadership and help build the foundation for the nation’s advanced nuclear future.”

According to TVA, the Clinch River permit establishes a licensing pathway for future BWRX-300 SMR applicants. The company said the process is intended to improve predictability and support future deployment.

The Clinch River site is located near the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. TVA said the project has received community, state and federal support.

"Tennessee has the legacy and expertise to lead America's nuclear future, and today's milestone brings that vision closer to reality," said Governor Bill Lee. "The Clinch River project represents the next chapter in our state's legacy of innovation, strengthening America's energy security and creating opportunity for generations to come. I'm grateful to TVA, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and our federal, state, and industry partners whose leadership made this achievement possible."

“America’s nuclear renaissance runs through Tennessee, and TVA’s Clinch River site is a big reason why,” said U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn. “This permit brings TVA one step closer to building one of the nation’s first small modular reactors that will power Tennessee homes and businesses with clean, reliable energy, and I applaud TVA and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for making this moment possible.”

“The Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s effort to open the door for more rapid technology investment in state and regional industry leaders like TVA is the exact approach our country needs to advance abundant, reliable, and affordable energy,” said U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty. “I have every confidence that through this partnership, the addition of the Clinch River unit will further cement Tennessee’s position as the epicenter of nuclear innovation and unleash energy that powers our state and nation.”

"It was a tremendous honor to stand alongside the visionary leadership of the Tennessee Valley Authority and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission at the signing ceremony for the Clinch River Construction Permit. I have worked closely with TVA, our state government, local leaders, and communities to ensure the Tennessee Valley leads the way in groundbreaking nuclear technology and the revival of American industry that comes with it,” said U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann. “TVA is leading the nation in mass nuclear deployment and setting the gold standard for reliable utilities across America. Affordable, clean, and reliable energy powers our economic prosperity and strengthens our national security. It is essential to the American way of life. I will always champion efforts that keep Tennessee and our nation at the forefront of energy innovation and abundance.”

“I am excited to celebrate the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s issuance of a construction permit for TVA’s Clinch River Unit One. TVA cleared a regulatory hurdle that will help future projects move even faster. This is a big win not just for TVA, but for the country, and it’s happening right here in East Tennessee,” said U.S. Representative Tim Burchett. “I am also looking forward to the new jobs that this project will create, and I want to thank President Trump for encouraging the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to update their plan of action, which helped streamline this process. Nuclear energy is national security.”

SMRs are advanced nuclear reactors designed to generate up to 300 megawatts of electricity, or about one-third the size of traditional nuclear units. Their modular design allows major components to be manufactured in factories and transported to the site. SMRs also have passive safety features, smaller land and water requirements, and can be added in phases to meet changes in energy demand.

TVA said it continues to negotiate with industry partners regarding cost sharing and financial accountability during the design and construction phases.

“Our priority is ensuring the people of the Valley do not shoulder the costs of first-of-a-kind technology that benefits the nation and world,” Skaggs said. “Strategic partnerships enable shared responsibility, shared value, and shared progress as we deploy advanced nuclear infrastructure to meet our nation’s energy security and AI dominance goals.”