Dominion Energy, Santee Cooper Receive South Carolina Regulatory Approval for Canadys Station Project

The Public Service Commission of South Carolina voted Thursday to approve an application by Dominion Energy and Santee Cooper to jointly construct Canadys Station, a proposed natural gas combined-cycle generating facility in Colleton County. According to the companies, the project is intended to help serve rising energy demand in South Carolina.

The proposed plant is expected to provide approximately 2,200 megawatts of electricity, which the companies said is enough to power more than 1 million homes. The facility will use combined-cycle technology and include environmental protection measures.

“While Canadys Station will help meet the state’s growing energy demand, its benefits will extend beyond powering homes and businesses,” said Jimmy Staton, President and CEO of Santee Cooper. “Canadys Station is good for the community, respectful of the environment and an excellent value for customers. We appreciate the time and effort the Commissioners spent understanding our plans for this critical energy project, considering the perspectives of interested stakeholders, and making a timely decision.”

The combined-cycle facility is planned for the site of a former Dominion Energy coal plant located about 40 miles northwest of Charleston. The companies said use of the existing brownfield site would avoid the need to acquire and clear additional land. They also noted the location has access to existing and planned transmission infrastructure.

“For 50 years, the former Canadys generating station provided reliable energy across the South Carolina Lowcountry while providing economic benefits in partnership with Colleton County,” said Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. “With its ruling today, the Public Service Commission authorizes Santee Cooper and Dominion Energy to sensibly repurpose this existing site with state-of-the-art technology to power future generations of the Palmetto State.”

According to the companies, the project is expected to create hundreds of contracting jobs during construction, along with full-time operational positions once the plant begins operating.

Dominion Energy and Santee Cooper said they will continue working together on additional regulatory approvals required for the project.