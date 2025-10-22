Georgia Power Begins Construction on 200-Megawatt Battery Storage System in Twiggs County

Georgia Power has begun construction on a 200-megawatt (MW) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Twiggs County, southeast of Macon, Georgia. The company-owned project, located next to the existing Twiggs County Solar facility, was approved for construction by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) on September 4, 2025, following selection through competitive processes under the 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Update.

The 200 MW system is designed to provide stored energy over a four-hour discharge period. Battery storage projects such as this one are intended to enhance the reliability and resilience of the electric grid and support renewable generation by storing excess energy during low-demand periods for use during peak times.

“At Georgia Power, our collaboration with the Georgia PSC and other stakeholders is key to making necessary investments for a reliable and resilient power grid,” said Rick Anderson, senior vice president and senior production officer for Georgia Power. “With the construction of the 200 MW BESS in Twiggs County, we will be able to better serve our existing customers and support Georgia's growth. As we expand our energy mix to include more renewable sources, these batteries will play an invaluable role in helping to ensure reliability and flexibility, particularly when renewable sources are not available.”

The Twiggs BESS is being constructed by Crowder Industrial Construction, LLC, and is expected to be completed in 2027.

Georgia Power also has four additional BESS projects under construction across the state, totaling 765 MW in Bibb, Cherokee, Floyd, and Lowndes counties. These projects were approved in the 2023 IRP Update and are scheduled for completion in 2026.

As part of its All-Source Request for Proposals (RFP), Georgia Power is seeking PSC approval for 10 new BESS facilities totaling 3,022.5 MW and two solar-plus-storage systems with a combined capacity of 350 MW. Site selection for these projects considers deployment capabilities and opportunities to locate systems near existing substations or on company-owned property.

In addition, Georgia Power is soliciting bids for 500 MW of new energy storage systems with at least a two-hour discharge duration. The RFP, administered by independent evaluator Ascend Analytics, includes opportunities for both standalone storage with grid charging and storage paired with renewable resources. The target completion date for these projects is no later than 2031, with bids due in early 2026.