SRP and Google Collaborate on Long Duration Energy Storage Technologies

Salt River Project (SRP) and Google have announced a research collaboration focused on non-lithium ion long duration energy storage (LDES) technologies. The initiative is described as the first of its kind and is intended to provide insights into the performance of emerging storage systems that could support large-scale deployment.

Under the collaboration, Google will share in the costs of LDES pilot projects developed for SRP’s grid. The company will also analyze operational data from the pilots and contribute to the design of research and testing plans.

SRP has identified LDES as a potential tool for achieving its long-term sustainability and reliability goals. The utility has set a target of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Google has set its own target of operating data centers and offices on 24/7 carbon-free energy, along with reaching net-zero emissions across its operations and supply chain.

Both organizations emphasized the role LDES could play in achieving those objectives. Chico Hunter, SRP Manager of Innovation and Development, said the collaboration could provide additional insight into the viability of new storage technologies and accelerate their development. Lucia Tian, Google’s Head of Advanced Energy Technologies, said advancing LDES is essential for building cleaner and more resilient grids.

SRP has previously issued requests for proposals in 2022 and 2024 for LDES demonstration projects and will work with Google to evaluate the inclusion of multiple projects in the collaboration.

The partnership builds on existing work between the two organizations. SRP is providing energy from several renewable and storage projects to support Google’s planned data center in Mesa, including the Sonoran Solar Energy Center, Storey Energy Center, and Babbitt Ranch Energy Center. Google estimates that by 2026, these resources will allow its Arizona operations to run on at least 80% carbon-free energy on an hourly basis.

Currently, SRP’s system includes nearly 1,300 MW of energy storage, made up of about 1,100 MW of battery storage across eight facilities and 200 MW of pumped hydro. The utility has said it expects to at least double the number of generating resources on its power system within the next decade to maintain reliability in the Phoenix metropolitan area.