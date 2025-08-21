National Grid Connects UK’s 300 MW Thurrock Storage Project at Tilbury Substation in Essex

National Grid has connected the UK’s 300 MW Thurrock Storage project to its transmission network at Tilbury substation in Essex.

The BESS, developed by Statera Energy, is energized and delivering electricity to the network across London and the south east. With a total capacity of 600 MWh, the project is capable of powering up to 680,000 homes, and will help balance supply and demand by soaking up surplus clean electricity and discharging it when the grid needs it.

National Grid reinforced its Tilbury substation to ensure the network in the region can safely carry the battery’s additional load, with new protection and control systems installed for a robust connection.

The substation served the coal-fired Tilbury A and B power stations on adjacent land prior to their demolition, so the connection of the Thurrock Storage facility marks a transition from coal to clean electricity at the site.

National Grid is continuing work at Tilbury substation to connect the 450 MW Thurrock Flexible Generation facility, another Statera project, which is predicted to support the energy needs of the region.