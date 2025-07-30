Avangrid Tests Advanced Software to Identify Best Locations for Battery Storage Projects

Avangrid has completed a pilot project aimed at improving how and where it invests in battery energy storage systems (BESS) across U.S. power markets. Working with energy analytics firm Tyba, the utility tested a software platform designed to simulate how batteries would perform financially under different grid conditions — a key step in selecting optimal locations for future storage infrastructure.

The project focused on both standalone and hybrid storage configurations, with the goal of refining revenue forecasting and building internal modeling capabilities. Over several months, Avangrid and Tyba conducted weekly working sessions to simulate battery operations across 2,400 sites spanning seven major U.S. grid regions.

A central feature of the pilot was the use of new pricing metrics to assess how storage assets might earn revenue by charging and discharging electricity between periods of high and low prices. Analysts used the platform to identify locations with the most price volatility — a signal that a battery could add value through energy arbitrage or grid support.

Tyba’s software also allowed for simulations based on both historical and forward-looking electricity prices, enabling more precise modeling of how BESS assets might behave in real-time, day-ahead, and ancillary services markets. This approach helps utilities like Avangrid evaluate potential returns while testing various operational strategies under changing market conditions.

While the final investment decisions have not yet been made, Avangrid says the pilot has helped sharpen its understanding of emerging storage opportunities — and improved its ability to plan for them.