Wartsila Expands Partnership with EDF Renewables in the UK

Wartsila, a provider of innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets, has expanded its partnership with EDF Renewables UK and Ireland (hereafter EDF Renewables) to accelerate the United Kingdom’s progress toward achieving clean power by 2030.

While construction has begun on two additional projects, adding to the existing portfolio of six energy storage projects, Wartsila will deliver eight sites for EDF Renewables, offering 404.5 MW / 709 MWh of energy storage capacity across the UK. Under the partnership, Wartsila has completed the fifth and sixth grid-scale battery energy storage projects and signed additional long-term service agreements to ensure performance and reliability across all systems.

Currently, six out of eight facilities are operational. The projects reaching completion include the 50 MW / 100 MWh Sundon project in Bedfordshire, which started commercial operations in December 2024, followed by the 57 MW / 114 MWh Bramford project, located in Suffolk, in April 2025. The two additional projects, Indian Queens in Cornwall and Bredbury in Greater Manchester, are under construction.

While Bredbury (50 MW / 100 MWh) is scheduled for completion by late 2025, Indian Queens (47.5 MW / 95 MWh) is expected to be operational in the first half of 2026.

All eight projects are covered by Wartsila’s long-term service agreements, providing EDF Renewables with increased operational efficiency and cost predictability. The agreements for the Sundon, Bramford, Indian Queens, and Bredbury projects assure performance levels, backed by a support team.

All eight sites are managed by Wartsila‘s controls and optimization software, GEMS, which provides EDF Renewables with data-driven insights for comprehensive asset management, performance optimisation, and market trading. It also enables EDF to maximize revenue opportunities through grid services like electricity market trading and frequency response, while bolstering grid stability.

Wartsila’s total portfolio with EDF Renewables includes: