Agilitas Energy Commissions 9.96 MW/22.4 MWh BESS in Houston, Texas

Agilitas Energy, a developer and operator of renewable energy and energy storage systems, has announced the commissioning of a 9.96 MW / 22.4 MWh BESS in Houston, Texas.

The project is a distributed generation BESS interconnected to CenterPoint Energy’s distribution system and participating in Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)’s wholesale delivery market. Agilitas Energy will leverage its expertise in energy storage to operate the BESS to provide essential services to ERCOT.

The newly operational BESS will not only strengthen grid resiliency during peak events and but will also lower electric system costs by participating in the ERCOT energy and ancillary services markets. By providing diverse and reliable energy reserves, the BESS will support ERCOT’s efforts to maintain a stable and resilient power grid and provide options to the peaker and fossil-fuel-based plants that grid operators traditionally look for during peak demand periods.

Agilitas Energy is moving ahead to commission a similar project, scheduled for commercial operation later in 2025. The project will add another 9.96 MW and 22.4 MWh of energy storage capacity to the grid, further expanding the company’s footprint in Texas and fulfilling its commitment to delivering distributed energy solutions to the region.