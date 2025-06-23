RMLD Commissions 10 MW River Park Energy Storage System in North Reading

Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) has commissioned the 10 MW/20 MWh River Park Energy Storage System at 500 Riverpark Drive, North Reading.

The River Park Energy Storage system will improve RMLD’s grid resiliency and provide peak demand reduction. Peak demand reduction helps decrease RMLD’s transmission and capacity costs, which represents about 40% of the RMLD cost structure.

The system will also support RMLD’s ongoing climate initiatives, reducing reliance on high-emitting peaking power plants during times of highest demand, so that RMLD is better equipped for a non-carbon future.

“Adding more energy storage within RMLD territory provides added control over peak demand and supports system reliability,” said Gregory J. Phipps, general manager of RMLD. “RMLD is working on an additional 10MW system slated for 2026 and further exploring longer-duration systems for the future.”

The third RMLD energy storage facility in its territory has a half-acre footprint on the Teradyne campus. Its safety features include fire detection and suppression systems, an onsite Knox Box, and a 24-hour monitored fire alarm system.

RMLD partnered with Kearsarge Energy to implement the project. The partnership between Kearsarge Energy, RMLD, Teradyne, and local entities such as the North Reading Fire Department contributed to the efficiency and expediency of the project.

“The new River Park Energy Storage System will further enhance the RMLD’s ability to continue to offer dependable and competitively priced electricity to its customers during peak demand periods while also expanding its efforts to promote the use of more environmentally friendly, non-carbon-based energy sources,” said House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-Lynnfield, North Reading, Reading).