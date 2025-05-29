60MWh Battery Storage Project to Support Finland's Renewable Energy Grid

Sungrow, the global PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has announced the deployment of the 60 MWh battery storage project in Simo, Finland.

The project, one of the northernmost battery power plants in the world, will support Finland's renewable energy grid and is part of the FRV AmpTank joint venture. The company is developing battery storage projects for both short-duration and long-duration storage at multiple locations.

The BESS project is located less than 100 km south of the Arctic Circle and is made up of 26 Sungrow PowerTitan battery containers. The installation has a power output of 30 MW as well as a storage capacity of 60 MWh and will help stabilize the local grid, as renewable energy sources are increasingly integrated.

Sungrow's PowerTitan is a liquid-cooled BESS, designed for utility-scale applications. The battery system delivers high reliability and efficiency under challenging weather conditions, ensuring stability for Finland's renewable energy grid.

The BESS is built in a 20-foot container. The compact and efficient setup allows for the batteries to be delivered pre-assembled in shipping containers, making installation fast and effortless, and can be installed back-to-back without losing performance.

The safe and durable lithium iron phosphate batteries with liquid circulation cooling provides a long lifespan and low maintenance efforts. Less working hours, safety, and enhanced efficiency are especially beneficial in harsh environments.

“Sungrow's technology convinced us that it would perform reliably under all conditions,” said Hannu Koivusalo, Chairman of AmpTank. “The second key factor was long-term reliability, specifically maintenance, servicing, and related support, where Sungrow offered us a very competitive package."