U.S. Energy Storage Industry Commits $100 Billion Investment in American-Made Grid Batteries

The American Clean Power Association (ACP), on behalf of the U.S. energy storage industry, intends to invest $100 billion into building and buying American-made grid batteries.

The investment is expected to create 350,000 jobs across the battery energy storage industry and supports actions taken by the Trump Administration to set free American energy and develop critical minerals in the U.S. The investment will help the American-made batteries meet 100% of domestic energy storage project demand.

The investment includes both capital for building new battery manufacturing facilities and procurement of American-made batteries for U.S. energy storage projects. Through this commitment, the industry will advance American battery manufacturing leadership, enhance U.S. energy security, provide energy affordability and reliability, and drive international competitiveness.

This investment will help supply 100% of U.S. energy storage projects with American-made batteries by 2030. The industry will accomplish this goal with stable tax and trade policy as well as a streamlined permitting process.

Since FERC Order 841 was issued in 2018, energy storage deployment has increased and the ongoing growth is driving investment in American battery manufacturing facilities. The energy storage industry is laying the groundwork for a domestic battery energy storage supply chain, building or expanding more than 25 manufacturing facilities for grid-scale energy storage.