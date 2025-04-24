Hale Kuawehi Solar and Battery Storage Project Produces About 30 MW of Renewable Energy for Hawaii Island Grid

The Innergex Renewable Energy (Innergex) Hale Kuawehi Solar and Battery Storage Project has begun commercial operations and is producing up to 30 MW of renewable energy for the Hawaii Island grid.

The second solar plus battery storage project on the island, located in Waimea on a 300-acre parcel about a half-mile north of the Hawaii Belt Road and Old Saddle Road intersection, is supported by a 120 MWh battery energy storage system and produces enough energy to power about 13,500 homes. The project is also offsetting the need to import 1.6 million barrels of oil to produce electricity.

Under a 25-year power purchase agreement, Innergex will sell energy to Hawaiian Electric at a fixed cost not tied to volatile fossil fuel prices. In 2024, about 59% of the island’s electricity was generated by renewables, which is expected to increase with the addition of Hale Kuawehi and future projects from Hawaiian Electric’s efforts to procure a variety of renewable energy resources.

“The project supplies clean, renewable energy, strengthens the grid, and stabilizes electricity costs,” said Colton Ching, Hawaiian Electric's Senior Vice President, Planning & Technology. “With battery storage and advanced controls, the project will improve the reliability of the system by providing energy when it is needed.”