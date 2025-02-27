Apex Clean Energy Announces Commercial Operations of 100 MW Great Kiskadee Storage Facility

Apex Clean Energy announced that Great Kiskadee Storage, a 100 MW/200 MWh utility-scale battery facility with a two-hour duration and an operational asset of SA Grid Solutions, a joint venture between Apex and SK Gas and SK eternix, has reached commercial operations.

“This facility will play a crucial role in enhancing grid reliability in Texas, absorbing excess electricity during periods of high generation and providing power back to the grid when demand increases,” said Ken Young, CEO of Apex Clean Energy.

The facility, constructed by Saber Power Services, will help stabilize the Texas grid while creating local economic benefits, including more than $12.6 million in tax revenue over its lifetime. Additionally, the project has committed grant funding to support the restoration of 200 acres of wetland within the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, enhancing habitat for migratory waterfowl, bats, and other species.

The next project scheduled for purchase by the JV is of similar size and duration. Apex will manage the development, construction, operations, and optimization of current and future facilities.