Sineng Electric Commissions 6 MW/24 MWh Grid-Forming Energy Storage Project in Tibet, China

Sineng Electric, a global supplier of PV inverters, energy storage inverters, and power quality products, has commissioned a 6 MW/24 MWh grid-forming energy storage project in Tibet, China, situated at an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters.

Sineng Electric provided a customized grid-forming energy storage solution to address the project's challenging conditions, including high-altitude derating and a requirement for up to three times overloading capacity.

The energy storage facility deploys Sineng 6.4 MW grid-forming central PCS MV turnkey stations, configured with four 1.6 MW central PCS units.

The units incorporate VSG technology, along with an advanced control algorithm featuring virtual excitation voltage, virtual impedance/power angle, and inertia damping. The technology offers improvements in control logic, response time, and system robustness under grid disturbances.

As an expansion of the 30 MWp solar PV power plant, the energy storage project will help integrate solar energy into the local grid. It will also strengthen the resilience of the regional power infrastructure to provide a stable and reliable energy supply for the area's residents.

The Sineng team navigated one of the coldest periods of the year in Ngari Prefecture during the delivery and commissioning phases. They demonstrated expertise and perseverance to complete the commissioning and system testing, despite difficult conditions.